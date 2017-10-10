Fort Sill spouses train like soldiers for a day - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill spouses train like soldiers for a day

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -Fort Sill Army Spouses have heard all the talk, but on Tuesday, they got to walk the walk.

It was part of The Fort Sill Patriot Spouses Club's "Solider for the day" event. Spouses learned how to do everything from pressure training, shoot machine guns, throw grenades and even repel down Treadwell tower.

I need a burst.
I need a burst.

That's what the instructors told me to say in between reps while I was learning to shoot the machine gun today. I'm an avid hunter, so I'm not new to shooting a gun, but this was a whole new experience.

Army spouses are used to hearing the stories about their service members basic training experience, but on Tuesday, they got to live it.

"Coming into it I was pretty excited to be able to try some new things," said Hayley Earley, a participant.

This was Earley's first time to learn how to release a grenade, throw a punch in combat training and get over the ledge of Treadwell Tower.

She says her husband, who's an Instructor with the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill enjoyed switching roles with her for the day.

"He's extremely supportive and he just told me to have fun and have a blast, show them what it's like to be involved and do the things that he's done before," said Earley.

The spouses were separated into groups and learned from the instructors at each station. Some of the women told me, aiding the wounded soldiers multiple times and wrapping tourniquets on them was the most challenging part.

Mandy Freds, the president of the Fort Sill patriot Spouses club says everyone walked away with a greater appreciation for their service member.

"I think it's important for all of us whether you've been in this for a long time or you're brand new to the Army as a spouse to connect in that way, see what they actually do to become a United States Soldier," said Freds.

Earley and her husband have only been at Fort Sill for about two months. She says being involved in this club has helped them meet other people that truly support each other.

"It's been a great way to do that and there are some amazing ladies in this group and to be able to do this with them is just one more way to bond," said Earley.

If you are interested in learning more about the Fort Sill Patriot Spouses Club or would like to join, you can find more information on their Facebook page or go to http://fortsillpatriotspousesclub.blogspot.com/p/membership.html

