Duncan Public Schools and Police Department investigating Youtube fight videos

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The District and Duncan Police are investigating several videos which appear to show Duncan students fighting. The videos were posted to Youtube.

Superintendent Melonie Hau said she first became aware of the videos last night. She sent them to the principals, and the police. They immediately started investigating. She released a statement which reads in part,

"Some students in these videos are not students in Duncan Schools. Those students who are enrolled in DPS have received consequences for fighting on school grounds. Consequences received include multiple days out of school suspension and tickets for fighting issued by the Duncan Police Department at the time the fight occurred.We will continue to work with Duncan Police as we become aware of students participating in these fights. This behavior is not tolerated, and I encourage parents to notify their school principal or me if they see videos of students participating in this kind of violence."

Hau went on to say the YouTube channel has been reported as abuse and they hope it will be taken down immediately.

