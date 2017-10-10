Lawton Fire Marshal speaks on importance of Fire Prevention Week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Fire Marshal speaks on importance of Fire Prevention Week

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters have been out and about this week teaching the community about the dangers of house fires and the importance of being prepared in case one breaks out. 

It's National Fire Prevention Week, which has been observed in America since 1925. It runs annually the week of October 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which killed more than 250 people and left more than 100,000 people homeless back in 1871.

Despite many advancements in safety technology, Lawton Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell said house fires today actually spread much quicker and are much more dangerous than they were in the past. Mitchell said that's thanks in part to the lightweight construction materials used to build homes today and the synthetics now used in carpet and interior fabrics. 

"When they burn, they burn rapidly, they generate smoke rapidly. Smoke is the number one killer. The newer synthetics create a much heavier, denser, acrid, toxic smoke. So, it's dangerous to the occupants and the first responders," Mitchell said.

As we head into the winter months there are some things you can do to help protect your home from fires. If you are using a space heater, don't leave any loose fabrics near it because they can be caught on fire. Also, try to not overload one socket with those space heaters or things like electric blankets. But, sometimes accidents do happen, and if one does, Mitchell said there's one thing that can go a long way in saving your life and your home.

"Smoke detectors, smoke detectors, smoke detectors. You've got to have working smoke detectors in your home. They'll protect you, give you an early notification in time to get up and get out before it's too late. The smoke is usually what takes people down and causes the fatalities,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said you should also have a fire extinguisher on hand and a plan to escape your residence if a fire breaks out.

"No matter where you're at in that home, whether you're a child, an elderly person or anybody else in the home, they should know if that doors blocked, I can go out this door or that window. Once they get out, they should have a meeting place outside,” Mitchell said.

The Lawton Fire Department will be at “Coffee and Cars” on Saturday, October 14 as part of Fire Prevention Week. They'll have trucks and a fire safety house on hand. That will be at 38th and Cache Road from 8 a.m. until noon.

You can find more information about Fire Prevention Week here

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly