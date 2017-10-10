Domestic violence victims remembered at vigil - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Domestic violence victims remembered at vigil

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
A moment of silence was held for victims of domestic violence. (Source: KSWO) A moment of silence was held for victims of domestic violence. (Source: KSWO)
Silhouette remembering victims of domestic violence filled Fuqua Park. (Source: KSWO) Silhouette remembering victims of domestic violence filled Fuqua Park. (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Tuesday night Women's Haven hosted a candlelight vigil in Duncan to remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence. 

Around 30 silhouettes were placed around Fuqua Park to remember the victims across the state of Oklahoma. Each silhouette held information about those who lost their lives.

Organizers want people to realize how close to home domestic violence can strike. Women's Haven Education Director Amie Booth said one in every four of women will experience some sort of domestic violence in their lifetime.

This is the 30th anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month a month that Booth said is devoted to ending domestic violence. 

"Anything that we can do to help raise awareness is good for prevention," Booth said.

At the vigil, they presented Master Officer Nathan Carrio with the Duncan Police Department an award for always going above and beyond when working with domestic violence victims.

The 15-year veteran of the department said they get domestic calls daily.

"They're in a position where they feel helpless and if I can inject myself and help them get out of it by making an arrest, by using resources like Women's Haven, I just think it's super beneficial and I appreciate the opportunity to do that," Carrio said.

Booth said ways you can help support victims is to get them connected with someone who can provide support for them whether it's resources or just someone to talk to.

"To show them what the red flags are to look for and to show them that they're not alone and that there are people there that care about them that want to help them," Booth said.

Officer Carrio said if you're in a domestic situation be careful of it escalating. He said it normally starts out verbal and then often becomes physical. He says don't be afraid to call 911.

