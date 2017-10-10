Texoma Idol winner to leave for audition - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Texoma Idol winner to leave for audition

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Back in August, 7NEWS hosted our first "Texoma Idol" singing competition and the winner from that competition is about to get her shot at fame.

 Kourtney Smith beat out 46 other contestants to become Texoma Idol.

Now, Adventure Travel will fly her to an undisclosed location for an audition with an American Idol executive producer where she'll get the chance to possibly become a contestant on the show. 

Kourtney said she's nervous -- but she's not about to let that stop her from singing.


" I'm also excited, because I feel like this is what I'm supposed to be doing, she said. There's no feeling like singing for me, it's when I feel closest to God, it's when I feel the most confident.


Smith said she plans to sing Jennifer Hudson's "And I am Telling You."

