Pizzas delivered for Fire Prevention Week

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO) - A pizza place in Comanche teamed up with the Comanche Fire Department to kick off fire prevention week and raise funds for the department.

During the "Pizza and Prevention" event, firefighters were on the streets acting as special pizza delivery men for Tribe Pride Pizza. As they delivered the pizzas, they would check residents smoke detectors to make sure they were working.

The fire crew said they enjoy connecting with the people they work to protect.

"These are our families and our friends, and I want them to know us as familiar faces. The reason we're volunteers, you know we don't get paid for this, is to protect our families," Sorrell said.

All pizza proceeds and tips went toward the fire department and their needs.

This is the fourth year they've held the event.

