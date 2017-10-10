Caddo County election results

CADDO CO, OK (KSWO) – Voters in Cyril and Gracemont overwhelmingly approved school bond issues today in Caddo County.

In Cyril, one bond — worth $530,000 — will be used for school up-keep. It was approved with an 88% majority of 104 votes for and 14 votes against in 2 precincts.

The second – worth $80,000 — will be used to buy new transportation equipment, and was approved with an 89% majority. There were 106 votes in favor and 13 votes against in the 2 precincts.

The bonds also passed for Gracemont Public Schools — are worth 102-thousand dollars and will be used for the same purposes. Across 4 precincts each, one bond passed with an 82% majority of 44 votes to 10, while the other passed with an 86% majority of 55 to 9.

Meanwhile, Cyril residents also voted to renew the franchise agreement with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The proposal passed with a 99% majority, with 87 votes to 1 in favor.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.