Rock thrown from bridge strikes Oklahoma deputy's patrol car

TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy escaped injury when a rock was thrown from a bridge into the windshield of his patrol car.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer told KFOR that the deputy was driving on Highway 9 in Tecumseh early Saturday when the rock slammed into the windshield as the car went under U.S. Highway 177.

The rock struck o the passenger side and did not penetrate the windshield, but left a softball-sized crater in the glass.

Palmer says the deputy maintained control of the car and was able to stop safely.

No arrests have been made and investigators are searching for anyone who was on the Highway 177 overpass between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Palmer says there is no indication a law officer was targeted for the attack.

Information from: KFOR-TV, http://www.kfor.com

