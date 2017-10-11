Lawton police ask for the public for more info about recent assault

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Police in Lawton are asking for your help in solving a stabbing.

They were called yesterday morning to a home on Northwest Arlington after the owners found the victim on their porch. Police say he had been assaulted, but according to scanner traffic, he's believed to be the victim of a stabbing. It's suspected that it happened at a hotel on Cache Road but the victim managed to make his way to the porch.

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.