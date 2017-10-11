Arrest made in book store murder, arson

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest in the death of a bookstore owner last month. Authorities say a 42-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday after speaking with detectives.

According to court documents, the suspect has prior convictions for rape, kidnapping, and assault. Now, he's connected to the stabbing death of a bookstore owner as well as the arson of the store.

The victim's brother said he's not sure why anyone would target his brother.

"He was a very kind person, a very educated person, a person who constantly sought to better himself in everything he did. And he was an inspiration to his customers and his family,” said Dan Hays.



The victim was found in his burning business. Police then released surveillance video of a man with a backpack walking near a bus stop a few blocks from the bookstore the day of the fire. Authorities say the man in that video is the suspect they've arrested. Police have not said anything about a motive at this point.

