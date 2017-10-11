NAACP calls for investigation into OK jail inmate’s homicide - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NAACP calls for investigation into OK jail inmate’s homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma County jail inmate's death has been ruled a homicide.

The state medical examiner's office reported that Mitchell Everette Willis, who was found unresponsive in a private cell in August, died from blunt force trauma to the spine.

Investigators say Willis was combative with jail employees and had been placed on suicide watch in a single cell after making suicidal and homicidal comments. The report states that guards attempted to remove his pants for the man's safety, and he became combative. That's when a guard placed a knee on his back in order to subdue him.

Representatives from the NAACP calling for an investigation.

"I think we need to bring somebody in from the federal level. Have a complete, complete, complete investigation of the jailhouse facility and its occupants. This has to stop, and it has to stop now,” said Garland Pruitt.

Willis was later found unresponsive in his cell, naked and covered in paint chips with multiple abrasions and contusions. The medical examiner's office reported that he suffered from multiple rib fractures that resulted in the cutting of his spinal cord.

