Oklahoma lawmakers to mull restrictions on wind turbines

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature is considering restrictions on wind turbines near military bases.

The Oklahoman reports that at a hearing Tuesday of the House Transportation Committee heard from military officials and wind energy experts, who debated on the effects turbines could have on military bases.

In a recorded testimony, U.S. Republican Rep. Steve Russell of Oklahoma City said construction of wind turbines near the state’s military bases could make them vulnerable to closure, though he didn’t provide details.

He also accused wind companies of refusing to consider the consequences of their construction.

Wind energy experts said there was no need for new laws. They said they’re willing to work with the state and the military to ensure wind turbines aren’t harming training objectives.

