Live2Lead Leadership Conference coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute is holding a leadership conference on November 7th at the Lawton First Assembly of God.

The conference will be headlined by John Maxwell, a leadership expert and best selling author, other live guests will include former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh, former Oklahoma City Mayor Kirk Humphreys and motivational speaker Shannon Selmon-Carter. Best-selling author and national radio host Dave Ramsey will also be speaking via simulcast at the conference.

Tickets are available and range in cost from $100-$2,000 and can be purchased by clicking here and going to the event’s website. More information on the event can also be found at their website.