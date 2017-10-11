OSBI and DOC partner up to help solve cold cases

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Department of Corrections (DOC) have a new approach to searching for leads in cold cases.

Fifty-two selected cold case homicides, missing persons, and unidentified persons cases from across the state are now part of a deck of playing cards to be sold to prisoners at several DOC facilities.

Prisoners often possess information on crimes. OSBI is hopeful the cards will entice inmates to contact OSBI with information which may lead to a reward.

Money from the sale of the cards will go back into the program to purchase subsequent sets of playing card with cold cases from law enforcement agencies.

