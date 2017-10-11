Lawton man facing rape charge after reported attack

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man, who was arrested on two unrelated charges earlier this month, is now facing multiple charges including first-degree rape.

On Tuesday, Daniel Lee Fleming was charged with first-degree rape, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, a Lawton woman and her dog were outside her home when she saw Fleming, who she already knew. According to court documents, Fleming entered the home without the victim’s permission and would not allow her to leave or use her phone. Fleming allegedly assaulted the victim and then left the scene prior to police arriving.

U.S. Marshals caught up with Fleming two days later and was arrested on a traffic warrant and failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1994, Fleming was convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in New York. At the time of the assault, Fleming was out on bond for failing to register as a sex offender in Oklahoma.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for rape in the first degree is death.

Fleming’s next court appearance will be on October 24th.

