Local high school coach selected as finalist for 'Most Valuable Coach'

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -A local high school coach is receiving some national recognition. He's a top 15 finalist for US Cellular's Most Valuable Coach.



Coach Andrew Bowers has already won $5,000 that will go back to Duncan High and the swimming program.



Now, he needs your help so he can win the Grand Prize of $50,000.

Andrew Bowers always knew mentoring and coaching kids was his calling, But he didn't know he would ever be voted one of the best in the country.



"I've always enjoyed building relationships with students, student athletes," said Bowers. "Coaches played a huge role in my life as well."



He makes it his goal everyday to inspire his players and team to be the best they can be.



Bowers says he's honored the community nominated him to be the nations Most Valuable Coach.



"It's a very humbling experience to have not only just Duncan, but Stephens County, Southwest Oklahoma," said Bowers. "We even have people that were voting all over the country for us to win that first round. That's very humbling. Exciting at the same time."



He says the money will win will go a long way.



"It's going to go towards travel cost which add up really quickly for a team of our size.We have 45 kids on our team, so that food and travel add up really quickly," said Bowers. "Then, we're hoping to build a scholarship fund for swimmers who graduate high school and want to continue their education."



To his players, former players, the community and anyone who votes for him...he says...



"Thank you very much, definitely from the bottom of my heart. $5,000 is huge for our program," said Bowers. "It will sustain us for a few years to come. With Funding in Oklahoma, especially towards athletics, it gets smaller and smaller every year, so we definitely thank you."

Voting is currently closed, but once it opens at noon tomorrow, you can vote for Coach Bowers once a day until it ends on November 20th. You can cast your vote at https://www.themostvaluablecoach.com/

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.