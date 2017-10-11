4th Annual Comanche County Baby Shower held in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

4th Annual Comanche County Baby Shower held in Lawton

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Over 100 mothers-to-be got the information they needed to step into parenthood on Thursday at the 4th Annual Comanche County Community Baby Shower.

This year's event theme for the community baby shower was “Education on Infant Safety.”

The event featured 30 local educators on infant CPR, nutrition, how to properly restrain a child in car and more.

Event organizer Taylor Thompson said their goal for the baby show was to provide the resources and education needed to prevent infant deaths.

"We want to make sure that new moms, parents, and caregivers have the information to keep their babies happy, safe and thriving."

Free giveaways and prizes were also passed out.

For information from the event you can contact Taylor Thompson.

