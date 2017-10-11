Lawton PTA Council plans for academic year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Wednesday, members of the Lawton PTA Council got the chance to discuss the academic year with LPS' Superintendent.



The council held their annual luncheon at the Great Plains Technology Center.



The guest speaker LPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan.



He spoke about the upcoming bond election.



That's when voters will decide whether or not to rebuild Eisenhower Middle School and on funding for school equipment and technology.

"It's critical for the district to have a solution from Eisenhower Middle School other than just shutting it down,” said Deighan. “If we shut down Eisenhower Middle School and we have to move all our other middle school students into the three remaining middle schools. It will be a tremendous strain on the district.”



Voter Registration ends next Friday.



Early voting starts the week of November 6th.



The official voting day will be November 14th.

