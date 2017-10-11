Local florist surprises people with free flowers for Petal It Forward campaign

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Hundreds of bouquets were handed out around town on Wednesday.



It was part of National 'Pedal it Forward Day'.



Scott's House of Flowers in Lawton handed out nearly 600 bouquets.



How it works is you are given two bouquets.



One to keep -- and one to pass on or 'pedal it forward'.



Scott's House of flower's owner tells us flowers make people happy - and this is just a small token of kindness.



“The world always needs nice things to happen and this is something nice this is something free for people to enjoy,” said Jeremy Lohman.



Lohman hopes to participate in 'Pedal it Forward' Day next year as well.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.