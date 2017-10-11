Upcoming hunter safety course in Walters - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Upcoming hunter safety course in Walters

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

Walters, OK (KSWO) - It's hunting season and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife wants to make sure people are safe while hunting, which is why they’re offering free hunter education classes all over the state.

 The first class will be held in Walters this weekend. During the class, they'll go over a variety of things like gun safety, tree stand safety and hunter responsibility. 

Wildlife officials said hunter education classes have reduced hunting-related accidents in the state of Oklahoma. They’ve seen hunting-related accidents and fatalities decrease by more than 70 percent over the past 40 years.

Oklahoma Game Warden Brayden Hicks said the hunting education class teaches both kids and adults everything related to hunting.

"We just want people to be safe and kinda have the know what they're doing that way they can stay out of tough situations," Hicks said.

The course is required for hunters under the age of 30.

"Once you have your hunter education you can hunt by yourself. Now minors who are under the age of 16 they still have to be accompanied by an adult," he said.

While Hicks's biggest concern is safety, he also says following the rules is also important.

"Hunting is a fair chase game, you want the animal to have the same fair chance as you do,” Hicks said. “So, we just want to make sure everyone follows the laws, stays safe and that nobody gets injured."

Another thing this class offers is an opportunity to get the younger generations interested in hunting.

"Technology is something that everybody's got nowadays,” he said. “It's kinda taken over. This gets kids off the couch, out in the outdoors and they get to experience things like back it was before we had phones and computers and stuff like that."

The free hunter safety course will be held Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Cotton County Expo Building in Walters. Children must be 10-years-old to take the test, but Hicks said kids under 10 can still attend. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly