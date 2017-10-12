Altus Police involved in a standoff at Townhouse Apts - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus Police involved in a standoff at Townhouse Apts

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A four-hour standoff in Altus has ended in the arrest of one man. Joshua Mealer, 37, was taken into custody on several Greer County felony arrest warrants.

When police arrived to serve the warrants, it prompted a standoff with Mealer on the 1400 block of North Thomas at the Townhouse Apartments. Police believe Mealer was armed with a firearm when he refused to open the door. Police then deployed tear gas but Mealer still would not exit the apartment.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Security was also increased on Altus Air Force Base.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy says an hour after tear gas was deployed they forced entry into the apartment but were unable to locate Mealer. Mealer was found hiding in a crawl space under the complex. He was taken into custody.

