Lawton artist to open for Jay-Z in Atlanta

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton musician will be opening for rapper Jay-z on November 14th at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta Georgia.

“I'm excited and blessed to even be in the same vicinity and creative space as Jay Z. I always saw myself doing something this big I just never knew when and it's been a long road traveled to get to this point. This experience Is quite surreal,” said Takeez.

The Lawton native jumped at the opportunity when he was approached by a promoter from Atlanta.

Takeez says he has been making music professionally since he was 12-years-old. He started out as a singer and transitioned to a hip-hop artist around 2011.

