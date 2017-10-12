It's Furry Friend Friday! Meet Robert

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- My name is Robert! I’m a 7-month-old male, terrier mix.

Lawton Animal Welfare did me a favor and had me fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, I was given a current Rabies shot and a brand new, shiny City License.

All I have to do is find a new forever home. Are you looking for a great companion who is loving and caring and loves to snuggle? I’m very picky and really want the best home Lawton has to offer.

I’ll love you for the rest of my life, all I ask is that you spoil me rotten. On a serious note, how about you head down here and let me interview you to see if I want to go home with you!

By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen! Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55.

