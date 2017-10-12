Oklahoma jury recommends the death penalty in beheading case - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma jury recommends the death penalty in beheading case

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A jury has recommended the death penalty for an Oklahoma man convicted of beheading a co-worker in 2014.

Thirty-three-year-old Alton Nolen was convicted on Sept. 29 of killing 54-year-old Colleen Hufford and trying to kill another co-worker at a food processing plant in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Jurors agreed on Oct. 2 that Nolen should serve three life sentences plus 130 years in prison on assault and battery charges stemming from his attack on the co-worker who survived. Jurors took less than three hours Thursday to recommend the death penalty on the first-degree murder charge.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job at the Vaughan Foods plant when he walked inside the company’s administrative office and attacked his co-workers.

