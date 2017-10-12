Lawton 1st United Methodist Church invites you to the pumpkin patch

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's First United Methodist invites you out to check out their pumpkin patch!

The pumpkins come all the way from the Navajo Reservation. The church started with about 6,000 pumpkins--- 2,600 large pumpkins and the rest are a smaller size. All of these are up for sale ranging from 50 cents to $40.

But you don't have to even buy! You can just stop by and visit.

"It's a lot of fun for the family. Kids can come and see different varieties of pumpkins that grow, great place for pictures for fall, just fun for the family."

The pumpkin patch is at First United Methodist at 27th and Ferris. They will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday through October 31st.

