Tulsa teen faces 26 criminal complaints following brutal crime spree

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- The teen charged in a brutal crime spree that ended in the fatal shooting of a Tulsa teacher is now facing more charges,

Prosecutors initially filed 17 charges against 16-year-old Deonte Green for the incidents on October 1st. Authorities say Green kidnapped an elderly couple, sexually assaulted the woman, then forced his way into Shane Anderson's home and fatally shot him.

Green faces additional charges which include robbery, burglary, and larceny of a vehicle -- all connected to crimes from the month before. In total, he faces 26 criminal complaints. He's due in court next month.

