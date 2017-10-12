Oklahoma St subpoenaed for detailed comms with players - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma St subpoenaed for detailed comms with players

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors seeking more information about the involvement of Oklahoma State basketball in a wider corruption scandal have asked the school to detail its communications with three key players in the investigation, as well as players and their parents.

A grand jury subpoena provided to the Associated Press on Thursday asks Oklahoma State to produce all communications between any member of the school's coaching or athletic staff and former sports agent Christian Dawkins, financial adviser Martin Blazer and investment adviser Munish Sood.

Dawkins and Sood are accused of funneling money to coaches and parents to convince players to align with them if they turned pro. Blazer began cooperating with authorities in 2014 and pleaded guilty last month to fraud and other crimes. According to the complaints, Blazer worked with federal officials to set up meetings with numerous coaches and others in basketball to get evidence of bribery.

The school provided the subpoena to The Associated Press after a public records request. The Oklahoman first reported the subpoena's existence on Wednesday.

