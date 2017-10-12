New figures show how much special elections and sessions are costing OK taxpayers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- New figures from the state Capitol show how much Oklahoma's special session and special elections are costing taxpayers.

Oklahomans are paying for eight special elections after three legislators left to work in the private sector, and another four resigned amid scandal or after criminal charges were brought against them.

A spokesman for the State Election Board estimated that it cost between $194,000 and $250,000.

Additionally, the ongoing special session costs roughly $30,000 each day lawmakers report to the capitol and is closing in on $100,000 in total.

