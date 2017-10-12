Fresh Paint Days contest, vote for your favorite small town - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fresh Paint Days contest, vote for your favorite small town

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
SOUTHWEST, OK (KSWO)-An organization called Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is teaming up with about two-dozen small towns across the state, including several locally, for their Fresh Paint Day contest.

Towns participating were given a stipend and had to transform an old building or facility. The public gets to decide who did the best job and the winner will receive a $1,000 dollar grant.

The public library in Apache is more than 40 years old. Apache High School student Jordan Laurenzana painted the inside of the building.

"At first it was in a little room in the community building, and then later we moved it over to the museum building and now it has grown into his own building itself ,and it is so nice," said Payne.

In Comanche their Cowboy Opry Music Store dates back to the 1800's. Workers repainted the outside of the building a few weeks ago.

" It was really outdated, it had a couple of different paint schemes and some brick and it was really an eyesore through Comanche it's right there in the heart of downtown and we felt as a community that was the best project to submit for the grant," said Ralls.

Apache Mayor Jane Payne is grateful for the stipend money and says if they win more they will also put it towards the library.

"We are working right now to put a new roof on it. It's like any other buildings in our towns that need updating constantly and that's what we are in the process of doing," said Payne.

And Comanche city manager Chuck Ralls said they will continue their efforts to revitalize the town.

"We have several on-going projects, and other businesses doing renovations so we would put that into a grant fund that we would loan out too or give out to other businesses as well," said Ralls.

But in order to cash in, they are asking for your vote.

"We are local we are here and we are just really trying to keep things going, keep the momentum going in Comanche," said Ralls.

"Oh you are apart of our community, and we are all working together to keep our community updated and going and we would appreciate your vote," said Payne.

The public gets to vote on which town did the best job with renovations. To vote for your favorite town, click here.

Voting ends Friday, at midnight. First place will win $1,000 dollars, second place will get  $750 dollars, and third will get $500 dollars. A winner will be announced Monday morning and they will be honored later at a special banquet in Norman. 

