Residents express concerns about 52nd street project

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People living along Lawton's 52nd Street between Gore and Lee Boulevards got an update on the big road construction project on Thursday.

Councilman Caleb Davis held the first monthly meeting to answer questions and let residents voice their concerns.

Residents asked how construction will affect Eisenhower students, if property damages will be repaired and how it's going to impact them.

Ella Leilani Wiggins attended the meeting and expressed her concerns about stakes that were put in her yard just feet from her house. She believes that’s where the sidewalk could be going.

"I'm just concerned,” Wiggins said. “I just don't want people walking by and able to get into my front door."

Wiggins said the initial plan she was given had the sidewalk further from her house, but she’s worried after seeing the stakes.

"I couldn't believe that it was gonna be that close," she said.

At the meeting, the City’s Engineer wasn’t able to tell her questions about the sidewalk but said they’d look into it.

Wiggins said she felt there were some questions that didn’t get definitive answers on how the project is going to go.

"There wasn't anything showing, they didn't have any projectors showing this is this and this is where this is going to stop so you have to imagine. So if you have all the neighbors starting to imagine how this project is going to impact them then you get a little bit of fear and a little bit of frustration," she said.

She said she plans on going to next month’s meeting and believes they'll get more questions answered.

Davis hasn't said when the meeting is but said it will be a month from now and he'll post in on his Facebook page.

Residents did learn that the project should be completed in January of 2019.

