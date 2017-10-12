EHS hosts college and career fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students at Eisenhower High School worked with the community for a night as much about fun as it was about preparing for life after graduation.

The "Soar with the Eagles" college and career fair was held at EHS Thursday evening.

During the event, students manned booths of games and hosted a haunted house with the help of soldiers from Fort Sill.

But the fair wasn’t just about fun and games — students were able to bring resumes and conduct mock job interviews for a taste of post-graduate life.

Representatives from several businesses and colleges were on-site to connect with students.

EHS Principal Charlotte Oates explained the value of the event, and of working with the community.

"We need our community to be active and involved in what we do, we need them to understand that we're here to prepare their children for life outside these walls,” she said.

The event also featured raffle prizes and food. All proceeds went toward the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

