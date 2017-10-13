Reward renewed in case of slain woman found in duffel bag

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities are renewing an expired reward for information in the slaying of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a duffel bag in central Oklahoma.

Friday's announcement of renewal of the $10,000 reward comes on the sixth anniversary of the Oct. 13, 2011, discovery of the body of 19-year-old Carina Saunders.

Saunders' body was discovered in the duffel bag that was found in a field behind a grocery store in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany.

Two men were charged in Saunders' death, but the charges were dismissed. No other charges have been filed.

Her case is among 52 in a deck of playing cards that feature unsolved cases and are now being sold to state prison inmates in an effort to solve those cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.