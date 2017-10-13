Oktoberfest underway at Great Plains Coliseum - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oktoberfest underway at Great Plains Coliseum

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It was a Friday night was full of food, beer, dancing and music at the 44th annual Oktoberfest at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Around 800 people so far attended the event to get a taste of German food and culture. 

Krystyna Creel brought her family out for their first Oktoberfest experience.

"We just figured it was something to do,” Creel said. “Bored at home and the kids didn't have school today so get them out to come, you know better than sitting in front of the TV."

Creel said she's eaten German food before but this was a first for her kids and they were excited about the new experience. 

The Coliseum is serving authentic German food from schnitzel to bratwurst along with beer imported from Germany.

Creel’s daughter Krysta was excited to dance, and she wasn't the only ready to hit the dance floor: couples dressed in traditional German clothing danced along to the Polka music... 

Richard Pools said it's a great time for German people and non-German people to get together for a great time.

"It's food, beer, fun, and merriment,” Pool said. “That's what it's all about."

Creel said she enjoyed the experience.

"I like how they have the vendors set up,” she said. “So, there's not just food, there is stuff to like shop, buy."

If you missed the festival on Friday, don't worry because it's going on again Saturday from noon until 11 at night. 

It cost three dollars to get inside where you can purchase food but if you're just picking up the food you don't have to pay the door fee.

