Cost of Lawton virus repair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton has put a price tag to its efforts to deal with the virus that crippled countless city systems in August.

The City said it has spent about 100-thousand dollars trying to address the problem.



That cost includes money spent on installing a new firewall, extra pay for city employee overtime and payments to Quasar Data Center and Perkins Communications.



The City has managed to restore system access to as many as 50 city divisions — though a number remain affected by the shutdown.



The City has also installed new security measures in hopes of preventing another shutdown.

