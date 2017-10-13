Two car crashes near 38th Street and Cache Road - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton police were been busy working two car crashes Friday night, both of them happening near 38th Street and Cache Road within an hour of each other.

One person was sent to a Lawton hospital after the first crash.
It happened a little after 8:00 p.m. just north of Cache Road.
Police tell 7News that a pickup pulled in front of a car before the two collided.
The car ended up with the most damage.
It's not clear which vehicle the injured person was in.
The second crash happened around 9:15 p.m. south of Cache Road in front of Jimmy's Egg.
Dispatchers told officers a car hit a power pole and knocked it down. Electrical lines were reportedly laying on the car afterward.
PSO was called to help and install a new pole.
Southbound traffic on 38th Street from Cache Road is expected to be closed for an hour or two.

