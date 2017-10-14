UPDATE: Large hazardous gas leak near Velma - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Large hazardous gas leak near Velma

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(Source KSWO)
VELMA, Ok (KSWO) -

UPDATE 11:30:  The Velma fire chief tells us the well has pretty much been depressurized, which means that it is no longer continuously spewing gas. Crews are cutting a road into the well so they can get in to cap it off and contain the leak completely. They are also going to pump water into the well to help dissipate the gas even further. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Some residents near Velma have been evacuated as a precaution after a large leak of hazardous gas was detected late Friday night.

According to the Stephens County Sheriffs Department, when first responders arrived at the scene around 11:15 Friday night they found large amounts of a hazardous gas called H2S in the air. Homes in the area of Highway 7 and Texaco Road were evacuated.

Currently, 5 miles of roads in the area are closed and Highway 7 headed west out of Velma is closed from Purdue to Nalley Road.

The owner of the well site told 7News a safety alarm was triggered which allowed everyone at the site to evacuate safely. No injuries have been reported. There was no explosion at the natural gas well prior to the leak, according to the owner.

Crews are on scene from the state and are assembling a team to go into the site and assess the situation to determine what it will take to fix the leak.

A timetable for that repair is not yet known but officials have told us it will likely be after noon at the earliest.

MORE INFO: Hydrogen Sulfide Gas (H2S) from OSHA

