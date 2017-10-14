DUNCAN BANNER: Strife within Stephens County administration - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DUNCAN BANNER: Strife within Stephens County administration

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A dispute over contract pricing has fostered an atmosphere of name calling and fear in Stephens County this week.

The disputes started after Stephens County Commissioner Todd Churchman’s raised concerns over a discrepancy in billing at the Stephens County Fairgrounds and Expo Center (SFEC) during the new business portion of last week’s county commissioner meeting. Churchman said he wanted the community to know that he is obligated only to the law.

“The laws that we abide by are not county laws. They’re not what Todd wants or Dee [Bowen] wants or David [McCarley] wants, it’s what the state requires and if they require our books to balance - and they should,” Churchman said.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE: Pricing inconsistencies, missing documents lead to finger pointing within county administration

