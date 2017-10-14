Fall funfest raises money for Holiday in the Park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The holiday season is weeks away, but at Elmer Thomas Park Lawton residents were getting ready for that time of year. Volunteers helped with setting up the park for Holiday in the Park on Saturday morning. Then starting at 2 p.m., a fall fundraiser was hosted.

Jeanie Wheeler with Holiday in the Park says they rely on the community's help to grow the Christmas light display.

"Because it takes lots of hands, lots of time, and lots of money to make it happen,” Wheeler said.

They are looking at raise $25,000 dollars now through the rest of the holiday season. They are still taking applications to be in the Christmas Parade on November 18! Deadline is November 3rd and you can find the application on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.