OHP: Not stopping at stop sign cause of crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying not stopping at a stop sign is the reason for the accident this morning at Northeast 180th and Meers Porter Hill Road. It happened around 8:30 on Saturday morning.

OHP said Philip Johnson of Lawton was driving east on Meers Porter Hill when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Taylor Fort of Elgin, the driver of the pickup. Fort was driving north on 180th.

Johnson's pickup went off the road, and Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Fort's pickup and rolled before hitting a fence.

Johnson is at OU Medical with head and internal injuries. Fort was treated with leg, arm, and head injuries, but released.

