Hulen VFD hosts annual fundraiser

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- A local fire department held its 15th annual fundraiser in hopes of raising money to spruce up their equipment.

One firefighter from The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department told 7 News about the help they need to keep their community safe.

"It takes a lot of money to operate even a rural small fire department like we are,” said Jack Davis, firefighter. “This is kind of our major fundraiser for the year."



Davis said the department is looking to raise five thousand dollars this year to buy new equipment and maintain the equipment they already have.



"The equipment we use, the fire trucks it's tremendous wear between fuel and tires,” said Davis.



The fundraiser included a baked goods for people willing to donate to the cause.



All the money raised from the event will go directly back to the department needs and operational costs.



Davis said they are simply asking for help to be able to help other people in their time of need.



"Any type of fire requires a lot of manpower, fuel, water for the guys to keep them hydrated and safe out there,” said Davis.



He said every bit counts and support from the community could take them a long way.



"A lot of the firefighters themselves spend a lot of money out of their own pocket maintaining their own equipment and purchasing their own helmets and stuff like that because we are on limited funds,” said Davis.



If you did not make it out to the fundraiser, but would like to donate you can visit the departments office and drop off a check at 13702 SE Baseline Road Walters, OK 73572.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.