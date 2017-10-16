Oklahoma Capitol closed this week for electrical work

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Capitol is shut down for the week as part of an ongoing $245 million renovation of the 100-year-old building.

Construction crews are expected to work around the clock while the building is closed to replace electrical infrastructure, which is more than 60 years old.

The Capitol is expected to reopen Oct. 23.

The Oklahoma Fire Marshal recommended the closure, citing concerns over the lack of power to the fire alarm system, elevators, emergency lights and exit signs.

