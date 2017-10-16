Oklahoma teenager killed in crash of utility vehicle

HINTON, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old Tuttle boy was killed when the utility vehicle he was riding in overturned near Hinton.

The boy's name was not released.

An OHP report says the boy was a passenger in a Polaris Ranger on Friday afternoon when it overturned onto its top in a gravel field.

The driver and a second passenger, both also 14, were not injured.

The report says the cause of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.