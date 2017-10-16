Oklahoman convicted of killing girl whose body never found

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - For the second time in a week, an Oklahoma jury has returned a murder conviction in a cold case in which no body was found.

Oklahoma County jurors on Friday found 58-year-old Anthony Palma guilty of killing 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield, who disappeared from her home in Midwest City in 1997.

The jury recommended a life without parole prison term Palma, who denied involvement in the girl's disappearance.

Palma lived two doors from the girl's family and was arrested in October 2015 after authorities said new DNA testing connected him to evidence found at the crime scene.

On Monday, a Pontotoc County jury convicted 67-year-old James Rex Clark and 61-year-old Rebecca Clark of Seminole of first-degree murder in the killing their 9-year-old foster son, Colton Clark, who disappeared in 2006.

