Texas DPS intercepts $3 million in meth bound for OKC

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Texas Department of Safety shows 33 pounds of meth discovered during traffic stop (Source Texas DPS) Texas Department of Safety shows 33 pounds of meth discovered during traffic stop (Source Texas DPS)
CONWAY, Tx (KSWO) -

Texas DPS officers seized almost $3 million in meth during a traffic stop in the Texas panhandle which was allegedly being transported to Oklahoma City.

The vehicle was stopped near Conway and when troopers searched the vehicle they found 33 pounds of meth which had been hidden in the spare tire.

Roberto Guillen, a Las Vegas resident was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

