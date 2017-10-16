The Salvation Army Angel Tree is now accepting applications

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We're fast approaching the holiday season and The Salvation Army is already starting some of their charity drives. The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for their Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree is a chance for people to help a child have the best Christmas by helping to put gifts under the tree.

Every year, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary works to make sure that every child in our community has presents to open on Christmas Day. Starting today, they'll be taking applications for their Angel Tree program. They will accept applications for the tree through Friday.

You can suggest a child who would benefit from this program by filling out the application at the Salvation Army building on the 1300 block of Southwest E Avenue. Eligible children must be under 12-years-old and live in Comanche County. You must bring a photo ID, proof of residence, proof of income, and proof of children. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 580-355-1802.

