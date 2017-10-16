Future students learn about health career classes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center's Health programs opened their doors to give people a taste of the classes they offer. Monday night's career expo was open to the public, and gave those interested in the health field a chance at hands-on experience. Labs were open and attendees were able to see live demonstrations of the equipment used in the health field -- like use of x-ray machines and even a mock surgery.

Event organizers said events like this are vital for drawing in people who may be unsure of what to expect in the health program.

"We wanted to give this opportunity to anyone in the community to come out and really see that type of experience,” Carrie Baxter, event organizer said. “Sometimes you don't ever get that. You read about it, you see it on a paper, or you see it on a video, but you really don't have that hands-on opportunity. And we wanted to give that opportunity to those individuals who are interested in any type of health field.”

Attendees were also able to meet and speak with program officials and instructors.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.