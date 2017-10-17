CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals decorations from Lawton vet clinic - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals decorations from Lawton vet clinic

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A brazen theft was caught on camera-- the video shows a man stealing pumpkins and flowers from a local animal hospital.

The video was captured by the Beavers Animal Hospital in Lawton. They say around 11:00 p.m. Friday, this man stole several pumpkins and mums from their Fall display. The man strolls up, takes the items one-by-one, and walks away.

The hospital's receptionist tells us this is actually the fourth time something like this has happened and it makes her angry, every time:

"I was very disappointed. He's standing there like he's shopping at Walmart and it's really gut-wrenching to watch it. We're here trying to do things nice for the community-- trying to set up things so people can come and take some nice Fall pictures-- and to see someone disrespect that is just disgusting in my book,” said Roberta Chavez.

Chavez says all she wants is to have her stuff returned to how it was and that this experience will not stop the business from setting up festive displays out front.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

