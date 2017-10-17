Oklahoma couple convicted in case of emaciated twin babies - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma couple convicted in case of emaciated twin babies

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma couple has been convicted on multiple counts of child neglect after nurses said their twin babies were emaciated, and one had a maggot crawl out of a wound.

Tulsa County court records show 25-year-old Kevin Fowler and 25-year-old Aislyn Miller were found guilty Friday. Jurors recommended they each receive 130 years in prison. Formal sentencing is scheduled for November.

Their attorney didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Fowler and Miller were arrested in December at an urgent care center in Owasso on complaints of abusing their twin 9-month-old girls. Nurses said the babies looked like skeletons, and one had an infected hand from hair being wrapped around a finger and not removed.

One police officer called it the worst case of child abuse he's seen.

