DPS to benefit from education grant for under-served students

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan Public Schools is among the four Oklahoma school districts benefiting from a $2.3-million education grant aiming to lift under-served students.

The Oklahoma Young Scholars Project identifies and supports gifted and talented students with disabilities -- as well as those from minority, economically disadvantaged and ESL populations.

The grant will fund this project along with development for teachers, resources for parent engagement and summer opportunities for students. Educational resources will be developed in participating schools, then shared with teachers statewide.

