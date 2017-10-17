Fort Sill welcomes home the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Today, Fort Sill welcomed the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery from Joint-Base Lewis McChord in Washington.

It was a long-awaited event as the uncasing ceremony had been postponed for a routine deployment to the Centcom Area of Operations.

The 5-5 ADA provides protection from rocket and mortar attacks through early warnings and can deflect incoming rounds or rockets in protected areas.

We spoke with the Battalion Commander Troy Bucher who says he's excited to be back in Oklahoma.

"We're really happy to be here in this community. The community here has really overdone it from the chamber of commerce to the agencies on post."

While at Fort Sill, the 5-5 ADA will train for their next mission in Iraq and Afghanistan which is set for next year.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.